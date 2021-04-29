Brokerages Set Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target at $9.00

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $177.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 119,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

