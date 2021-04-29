$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $14.54 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $948.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

