Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

