AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.