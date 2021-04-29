AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
