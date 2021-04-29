Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $167.50

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.50.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of ALNY opened at $143.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $135,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

