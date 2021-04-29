Kadena (KDA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.88 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $120.91 million and $3.88 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,831,096 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

