Idavoll Network Price Tops $0.0614 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $508,563.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,571,208 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

