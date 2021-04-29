Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

