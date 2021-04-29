Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,245.91 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.