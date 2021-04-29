9,600 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.