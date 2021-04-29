CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 62 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.