Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

BXMT opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

