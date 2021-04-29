Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $640.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

