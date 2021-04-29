CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 6,480 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

