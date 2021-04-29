CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.