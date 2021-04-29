Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflect rise in revenues and provision benefits. Strategic expansion efforts, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth to some extent in the near term. Also, continuously increasing costs, mainly due to technology enhancement efforts, might hurt profits. The company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term woe. Nevertheless, its efficient capital deployments indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will likely continue enhancing shareholder value.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

