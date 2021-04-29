Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of DocuSign worth $59,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

