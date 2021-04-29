2,777 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

