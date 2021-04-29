Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,595 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $56,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

