Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,898.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

