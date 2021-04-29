Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $284,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.