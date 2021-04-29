Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $65,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Axos Financial stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

