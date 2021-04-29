Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $658.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,898.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

