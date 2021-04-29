Conning Inc. Sells 410 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 135.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.