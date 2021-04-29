Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $131.17 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

