Fortis (TSE:FTS) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$58.00 target price on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.78.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$56.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

