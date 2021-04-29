Jefferies Financial Group Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$47.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.24.

TSE:FM opened at C$30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$20.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.31.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.28%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

