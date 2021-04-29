Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.22.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX opened at C$41.39 on Wednesday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.45.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.