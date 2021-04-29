2,464 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.