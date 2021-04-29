Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $459.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.75 and a 200 day moving average of $435.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

