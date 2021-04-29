Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $124.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

