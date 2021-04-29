Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT opened at $172.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.84. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.