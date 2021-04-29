Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

OLK opened at $37.76 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

