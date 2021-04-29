Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Zovio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zovio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

