Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Jonestrading cut shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.92. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

