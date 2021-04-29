FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FLYLF stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.73.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
