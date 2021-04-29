FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FLYLF stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.73.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

