Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.63.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
