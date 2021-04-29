Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,507 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

