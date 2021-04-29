BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $179.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

