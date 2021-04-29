500 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $496.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.30 and a 200 day moving average of $411.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

