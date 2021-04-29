BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $754,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of C opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.