BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 66,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 53,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

VNQ stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

