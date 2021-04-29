BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

