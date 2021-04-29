Strs Ohio Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $34,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

ODFL stock opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $259.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

