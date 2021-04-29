Strs Ohio Has $35.98 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,050 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $35,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.95 and its 200 day moving average is $206.65. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $172.66 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.