Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.