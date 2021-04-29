Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $75,052,500.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,150 shares of company stock worth $14,911,819. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

