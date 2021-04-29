Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,813,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.324 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.