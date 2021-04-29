Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

