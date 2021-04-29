Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,551 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.